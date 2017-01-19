Lean on me: Seven Charlottesville weddings we love

Each of the next seven weddings have one thing in common: love. Now you’re probably thinking, Isn’t that what all weddings have in common? And the answer is, of course, yes. But in the case of these weddings, the love was pouring in from all sides—friends, family, guests—and throughout the whole planning process. One bride’s mom hand-crafted paper flowers for the altar, tables, seating and cake. Another bride’s aunt custom-made her fiancé’s vest for the big day. A groom’s brother and sister-in-law helped created signage from old windows. And, in cases where some loved ones couldn’t be there, the couples found ways to incorporate sentimental details, from framed photos to gold cuff links. It takes a village to pull off a beautiful big day, and these couples were definitely feeling the love.

Lesley and Patrick: A romantic spring wedding at King Family.

Anjali and Gopi: An Indian wedding incorporates personal touches.

Cameron and Will: Charlottesville natives throw an all-local fete.

Caroline and Samantha: Style and substance at a downtown reception.

Kaitlyn and Evan: Family first at this bohemian spring ceremony.

Palmer and Kenneth: Luxury details round out a Keswick wedding.

Jenny and Brendan: Paper flowers and décor complete a DIY day.