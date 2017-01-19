Hip hip hooray: A stylish day redefines DIY

Caroline Moyer and Samantha Kardos | May 29, 2016

What’s the best way to ensure your big day feels special and personal? Enlist many helping hands, as Caroline and Samantha did for their spring nuptials. “A lot of our wedding felt DIY’d because we had so many amazing friends and family members who volunteered their talents to us,” says Caroline.

Her aunt custom-made Samantha’s vest, a family friend created the flower arrangements and bouquets, Caroline’s sister designed the wedding invitations and ceremony programs, a bridesmaid baked and decorated the wedding cake, Samantha designed the wedding favors and Caroline and her mom collaborated on the seating chart. The result? A wedding that looked polished but not over-the-top.

“We tried to keep the décor and attire as simple as possible,” says Caroline, in part because that’s an aesthetic they prefer but also because they were planning the wedding from Chicago—a 700-mile gap that they closed two weeks after getting married, when they moved back to Richmond. Says Caroline, “What can I say? We missed Virginia!”

The place cards, which doubled as wedding favors, were a combined effort from the couple: Caroline hand-calligraphed each card, to which Samantha attached a “love letter” pin from her small business, Double Denim Dude. Photo: Kate Thompson

To keep attire consistent with the color scheme, Caroline and Samantha sent paint chips to their bridesmaids and told them to pick anything within the color range. Photo: Kate Thompson

Photo: Kate Thompson

Photo: Kate Thompson

Caroline and Samantha met online in 2012 and had their first date at Revolutionary Soup on the Downtown Mall. Samantha was attending art school at Virginia Commonwealth University at the time, and three years later, she proposed to Caroline via the marquee at the Byrd Theatre in Richmond. Photo: Kate Thompson

Caroline’s favorite moment from the wedding? “Scream-singing to Robyn’s ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ with Samantha and all of our friends.” Photo: Kate Thompson

THE DETAILS Day-of coordinator: Courtney Hildebrand of The Local Ceremony: The Haven Reception venue: Old Metropolitan Hall Officiant: Barbara Ambrose Catering: The Local Flowers: Arla Clapp Cake: Allison Burrell Music: Monica Björklund and Tiffany Meehan (ceremony); DJ Hoody (reception) Caroline’s dress and headpiece: BHLDN (Iva Crepe Maxi by Jill Jill Stuart) Samantha’s outfit: J.Crew Shoes: Steve Madden Rings: One Garnet Girl (engagement rings); Sparkles Fine Jewelry in Chicago (wedding bands) Bridesmaids’ dresses: Various Hair and makeup: Andrea Halco of Red Salon Organics (hair); Amy Bobchek (makeup) Videographer: Joshua Rainwater of That Rainwater Donuts: Carpe Donut Rentals: MS Events Initials banner: Of Our Youth Wedding favors: Love letter pins by Double Denim Dude Transportation: Albemarle Limousine