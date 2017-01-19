Lesley Wharton and Patrick Kirby | May 6, 2016
Getting married is (and should be) an emotional experience. “You’re just normal people living normal lives, and then all of a sudden you find yourselves in the middle of one of life’s biggest milestones,” Lesley says. “I started crying and hyperventilating and generally going to pieces out of happiness.” Her response was due in no small part to seeing everything come together—from designing invitations, RSVP cards, save-the-dates, programs and welcome-bag inserts to staining and painting wooden signage; from hand-lettering the envelopes, seating and table cards and collecting vintage stamps for the envelopes to buying lanterns, hurricane vases, candles, cake pedestals, wedding arbor and frames.
Says Lesley, “It’s easy to get lost in the details of planning—The flowers! The cake! The dress!—but reading our promises to each other, surrounded by friends and family, reminded us that our love and the life we have together is at the center of it all.”
THE DETAILS Day-of coordinator: Cate Liverman Ceremony and reception venue: King Family Vineyards Officiant: Friend Catering: The Local Flowers: Petal Flower Co. (Lynchburg) Cake: Cakes by Rachel Music: Bachelor Boys Band Dress: Claire Pettibone Shoes: Badgley Mischka Rings: Ascot Diamonds Bridesmaids’ dresses: BHLDN Hair and makeup: Moxie Hair & Body Lounge Videographer: Kelsey & Nate