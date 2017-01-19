Palmer Pekarek and Kenneth Greer Jr. | October 29, 2016
There were three things that Palmer and Kenny knew they wanted to make sure were perfect: the setting, the food and the music. The setting was easy: Having grown up in Charlottesville, Kenny knew the venue. “The beautiful setting of Keswick in the fall is how I like to think of Charlottesville,” he says. The food, by Keswick, was a no-brainer. And the music? Diverse. With a live band, a jazz trio, a pianist and a viola player—18 different musicians throughout the evening—guests were constantly entertained.
What didn’t come so easily was their own attire. “You would think because we are two men the attire would have been simple,” Palmer says, but they searched from San Francisco to Paris, finally settling on tuxedos from Turnbull & Asser and Hermes, which coordinated with their gold and midnight blue wedding colors. From there, it was just a matter of enjoying the weekend—and the finished product.
“Three hours prior to our ceremony, we popped into the Keswick ballroom to see, for the first time, the room set up with the trumpet vase flower centerpieces and cake centerpieces,” says Palmer. “It was so beautiful we couldn’t hold back our tears of joy—so much so that the entire room of staff started crying too. It was a Hallmark moment for sure.”
THE DETAILS Day-of coordinators: Meg Forch and Cabell Doswell Ceremony and reception venue: Keswick Hall and Golf Club Officiant: Rev. John Zabawa Catering: Keswick Hall and Golf Club Flowers: Hedge Fine Blooms Cake: Favorite Cakes Music: Soul Expressions Band, Peter Richardson Jazz Trio, Fitz Gary on viola, Linda Blondel on piano Tuxedo: Turnbull & Asser and Hermes Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo Rings: Cartier Groomsmaids’ dresses: Various Hair: Joesph Iannitti, Beverly Hills (Palmer), Octavio Molina, Beverly Hills (Kenny)