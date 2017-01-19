Palmer Pekarek and Kenneth Greer Jr. | October 29, 2016

There were three things that Palmer and Kenny knew they wanted to make sure were perfect: the setting, the food and the music. The setting was easy: Having grown up in Charlottesville, Kenny knew the venue. “The beautiful setting of Keswick in the fall is how I like to think of Charlottesville,” he says. The food, by Keswick, was a no-brainer. And the music? Diverse. With a live band, a jazz trio, a pianist and a viola player—18 different musicians throughout the evening—guests were constantly entertained.

What didn’t come so easily was their own attire. “You would think because we are two men the attire would have been simple,” Palmer says, but they searched from San Francisco to Paris, finally settling on tuxedos from Turnbull & Asser and Hermes, which coordinated with their gold and midnight blue wedding colors. From there, it was just a matter of enjoying the weekend—and the finished product.

“Three hours prior to our ceremony, we popped into the Keswick ballroom to see, for the first time, the room set up with the trumpet vase flower centerpieces and cake centerpieces,” says Palmer. “It was so beautiful we couldn’t hold back our tears of joy—so much so that the entire room of staff started crying too. It was a Hallmark moment for sure.”

Palmer and Kenny met at the Denver Athletic Club in October 2011 and started dating in March 2012. Photo: Susan Kalergis

The couple’s branded crest features prominently on all the programs, menus, beverage napkins and even fleece throws for the outdoor couches. Photo: Susan Kalergis

Photo: Susan Kalergis

In total, there were nine (!) cakes at Palmer and Kenny’s wedding—one on each table and one for the couple—each with a unique theme and two layers of different flavors (16 flavors altogether). They were cut up after dinner and distributed to guests. “Even with a late-night snack of kobe sliders and truffle fries, only a few pieces of cake were left,” says Palmer. Photo: Susan Kalergis

Photo: Susan Kalergis

THE DETAILS Day-of coordinators: Meg Forch and Cabell Doswell Ceremony and reception venue: Keswick Hall and Golf Club Officiant: Rev. John Zabawa Catering: Keswick Hall and Golf Club Flowers: Hedge Fine Blooms Cake: Favorite Cakes Music: Soul Expressions Band, Peter Richardson Jazz Trio, Fitz Gary on viola, Linda Blondel on piano Tuxedo: Turnbull & Asser and Hermes Shoes: Salvatore Ferragamo Rings: Cartier Groomsmaids’ dresses: Various Hair: Joesph Iannitti, Beverly Hills (Palmer), Octavio Molina, Beverly Hills (Kenny)