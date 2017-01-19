Cameron Jones and William Bolton Jr. | October 1, 2016

Both Monticello High School grads, Cameron and Will have known each other since they were teenagers. “In our junior year and senior years we shared a lot of classes together—including the opportunity to take a class at UVA our senior years,” Cameron says. It was during that class they became close friends, until Cameron went to William & Mary for college and Will stayed behind at UVA. “We agreed that if we weren’t married by the time we were 40, we’d marry each other.” They didn’t have to wait that long: After staying good friends through college and beyond, meeting a few times a year and over the holidays, they went on a date in spring 2014. They were engaged just a year later.

Given their Charlottesville history, it’s no surprise the couple chose to include a lot of local vendors in their big day—favors, wedding dress, wedding bands and reception food included. “Even our day-of coordinator and hair and makeup artist were Charlottesville natives,” Cameron says. Oh, and don’t forget the music. Cameron and Will had “Crash Into Me” by Dave Matthews Band played on acoustic guitar for the bridesmaids’ walk. Says the bride: “Quintessential Charlottesville.”

Instead of traditional bouquets, bridesmaids wore corsages. Whites and greens dominated the wedding, with burgundy and taupe accents to emphasize an autumn palette. Photo: Lindsey Zovko

With the help of Will’s brother and sister-in-law, the couple created signage from old windows. Photo: Lindsey Zovko

Whites and greens dominated the wedding, with burgundy and taupe accents to emphasize an autumn palette. Photo: Lindsey Zovko

A pop of burgundy showed up everywhere, from florals to the “B” monogram napkins at the reception. Photo: Lindsey Zovko

The variety of spaces at the Market at Grelen—a ceremony lawn overlooking the berry fields, a greenhouse, a stone terrace—drew the couple to the Somerset venue. Photo: Lindsey Zovko

Both Cameron and Will wore family heirlooms—she wore her mother’s veil and Will’s grandmother’s vintage earrings; he wore his great-grandfather’s watch, with an orange-and-blue-striped band for UVA. Photo: Lindsey Zovko

Apple cider donuts from Carter Mountain Orchard capped off the night. Photo: Lindsey Zovko

Photo: Lindsey Zovko

The crown on top of the couple’s cake referenced an inside joke. “We always kid that we are House Bolton from one of our favorite indulgences, ‘Game of Thrones’, even though that is probably the worst house ever,” says Cameron. “To have the crown on top of the cake represented becoming House Bolton.” Photo: Lindsey Zovko

“We loved some of the small details that made our day so ‘us,’” says the bride. “During the planning process it was these small things that were fun to look for—and, on the day of, each small piece had its own meaning or memory from how we chose it.” Photo: Lindsey Zovko

THE DETAILS Day-of coordinator: Margaret Murray Bloom of Panorama Events Ceremony and reception venue: The Market at Grelen Officiant: Reverend Rick Greenwood Catering: Blue Ridge Pizza Co. and Pomme To Go Flowers: Hedge Fine Blooms Cake: Albemarle Baking Company Music: Bachelor Boys Band Dress: Sealed With A Kiss Shoes: J.Crew blue suede flats Rings: Andrew Minton Jewelers Bridesmaids’ dresses: Lulu’s Hair and makeup: Emily Gordon (bride) and Mia Jackson (bridesmaids’ hair) Transportation: Easy Riders Bus Company Favors: Apple cider donuts from Carter Mountain Orchard Invitations: Ash Bush Lettering & Design