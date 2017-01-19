All together now: A Fredericksburg wedding focuses on family

Even before she was engaged to Evan, Kaitlyn had a few ideas about their wedding. “I first saw a picture of the barn at Big Spring Farm on Facebook and thought, ‘Now that is where I want to get married,’” she says. Luckily, after he proposed, Evan agreed. The couple wanted one venue that could accommodate both a ceremony and a reception—somewhere simple, casual and outdoors. The Fredericksburg spot checked all the boxes. From there, it was just a matter of deciding how to keep that casual vibe. For Kaitlyn and Evan, that meant no suits (the groomsmen wore blue button-downs and suspenders), DIY details (Kaitlyn’s mom searched numerous antique stores to find vessels for flowers, including tins, buckets and troughs, and she found vintage shutters and other pieces used to decorate the ceremony and reception sites), lawn games and a naked cake.

But the most cherished detail, the couple agreed, was their two families joining together for the celebration. Says Kaitlyn, “Seeing people…who had never met, talking and enjoying themselves. Seeing our friends play croquet together or enjoying s’mores by the fire pit. Seeing our friends and family breaking it down on the dance floor. It was amazing to see everyone together.”

The couple met their freshman year of college at George Mason University. “I had a huge crush on him,” says Kaitlyn. Photo: Ashley Cox

The bride’s mom handmade save-the-dates, invitations and RSVP cards, plus the seating chart, table numbers, programs, the Mr. & Mrs. sign that adorned the bench at the head table, ceremony snack bags and stickers for the popcorn favors, along with several other details. “Our wedding wouldn’t have been the same without her,” Kaitlyn says. Photo: Ashley Cox

Wanting something different for dessert, the couple chose mini jalapeño, blackberry and strawberry-rhubarb pies and bite-sized brownies. For their cake, a naked lavender layer cake with a blueberry/blackberry compote and vanilla mousse frosting sweetened the day. Photo: Ashley Cox

The bride edited her original flower concept—floral garlands covering the barn walls—with the help of florist Lori Tran, who suggested hanging rattan spheres filled with flowers above the head table. Photo: Ashley Cox

THE DETAILS Month-of coordinator: Jacklyn Launi of Events by Jacklyn Ceremony and reception venue: Big Spring Farm Officiant: Rev. Dr. David P. Harris Catering: Southern Inn Flowers: Lori Tran of Wild Green Yonder Cake: Kay Pitts of Little Apple Pastry Shop Beer: Devils Backbone Brewing Company Dress: Christy Dawn Shoes: Jeffrey Campbell Rings: Etsy—La More Design (bride) and Epheriell (groom) Bridesmaids’ dresses: Jenny Yoo Rentals: AVIVA Rental Systems LLC (sound rentals)