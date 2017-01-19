Warm wishes: An autumn wedding overflows with love

As they started the task of planning their wedding, Jenny and Brendan began with a basic question: big wedding or small? Ultimately, they opted for the former, realizing that the bigger the big day, the more love they’d get to share with friends and family. And the decision paid off, especially at the ceremony during the ring warming (a tradition in which the rings are passed through the crowd so guests can “warm” them with well wishes).
“Our guests were so dedicated in their warming that we needed an extra minute of music before the rings made it back to our officiant,” says Jenny.
After settling on the wedding size, the couple focused on making the wedding special—not just for themselves, but for guests, too. “We wanted to provide them with an experience that showed how much we appreciated them traveling and going out of their way to be with us,” Jenny says.
THE DETAILS Day-of coordinator: Julia Define of Down the Aisle Events Ceremony and reception venue: James Monroe’s Highland Officiant: Personal friend Catering: Harvest Moon Catering Flowers: Hedge Fine Blooms (bouquet and boutonnières) Cake: Albemarle Baking Company Music: Plum Blossom Music trio (ceremony and cocktail hour); Dennis Payne, DJ Playback (reception) Dress: Eddie K. Shoes: Badgley Mischka Rings: David Yurman (engagement ring); James McHone Jewelry, Harrisonburg (bands) Hair and makeup: The Spot Beauty Shop Videographer: Sallah Baloch Donuts: Duck Donuts Lighting: MS Events and Virginia Tent Rentals Ring bearer outfits: Janie and Jack Invitations: Minted
Caroline Moyer and Samantha Kardos | May 29, 2016 What’s the best way to ensure your big day feels special and personal? Enlist many helping hands, as Caroline and Samantha did for their spring nuptials. “A lot of our wedding felt DIY’d because we had so many amazing friends and family
Even before she was engaged to Evan, Kaitlyn had a few ideas about their wedding. “I first saw a picture of the barn at Big Spring Farm on Facebook and thought, ‘Now that is where I want to get married,’” she says. Luckily, after he proposed, Evan agreed. The couple wanted one venue that could
Lesley Wharton and Patrick Kirby | May 6, 2016 Getting married is (and should be) an emotional experience. “You’re just normal people living normal lives, and then all of a sudden you find yourselves in the middle of one of life’s biggest milestones,” Lesley says. “I started crying and
Anjali Joshi and Gopi Kumar | August 27, 2016 Planning an Indian wedding, Anjali and Gopi knew, meant incorporating certain traditions when it came to attire, décor and even food. But the couple made their special day their own thanks to a few key details. “The months leading up to the
Cameron Jones and William Bolton Jr. | October 1, 2016 Both Monticello High School grads, Cameron and Will have known each other since they were teenagers. “In our junior year and senior years we shared a lot of classes together—including the opportunity to take a class at UVA our senior
From the beginning of their wedding planning, Lizzy and Nik knew they wanted their wedding weekend to be very personal: Lizzy had grown up in Charlottesville and attended the University of Virginia and Nik’s family spent many years living in Mexico City. So, for their rehearsal dinner, the
There’s a joke in Charlottesville that, whatever trend is popular elsewhere, it’ll be popular here in a year or so. We decided to put that to the test, asking Charlottesville-based wedding planner Adam Donovan-Groves, who keeps satellite offices in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood and
You’ve pored through the registries, made a list of practical needs for every room in the house and created a honeyfund for that trip to Bermuda. But what about that special from-me-to-you gift for your spouse on the big day? We’ve got some ideas for you. For her Wish bubble bath from Roxie
If you’re planning a wedding, there’s no better way to give guests a hint of the tone of your big day than with the invitations (and the save the dates). Rock Paper Scissors’ owners Dani Antol and Heather McNulty Haynie say that when they meet with clients, they take into account every detail:
I just started hanging out with a new friend. Should I invite her to my wedding? Is that weird? We’ve all been there—the nervous giggles, the pounding heart, the wondering if they feel the same way about fashion trends (honestly, those are just blankets worn as scarves). Candy Girl’s talking,
You’re engaged (congrats!) and have decided that Charlottesville is the perfect place for your wedding (great choice!). You’ve even started picturing yourself as an autumn bride at a local vineyard. Then you talk to an event coordinator and find out the venue has a two-year waitlist for
Nobody was surprised when Annie Fitzhugh and Bill Scatena decided to get married. The couple met when they were both working at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, and they dated for two years before he put a ring on it. What did surprise some of their friends, however, was their decision to
