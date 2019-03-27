What’s in the works

It can be a long road between submitting plans and breaking ground on a project in both the city and the county. Maybe your apartment complex will be sued by neighbors, as is the case for 1011 East Jefferson with its 126 apartments. Or maybe the project is so complex, like the redevelopment of Friendship Court, that it takes years to get the go ahead.

There are nearly 800 apartments currently under construction in the city and county. That sounds like a lot, but Planning Commissioner Rory Stolzenberg points out that population growth in our area far exceeds estimates, and the new units won’t fill the demand for housing. A variety of factors is limiting the area’s supply of apartments, from a lengthy and unpredictable approval process to zoning that favors single-family homes. The end result? Rising housing costs.

Charlottesville

Cedars Court Apartments 1212 Cedars Court 19 units

1725 Jefferson Park Avenue 1725 Jefferson Park Ave. 19 units

600 West Main 510 W. Main St. Starr Hill 56 units

William Taylor Phase II 523-529 Ridge St. 27 units

Albemarle County

Brookdale Mountainwood Road 96 units*

The Lofts at Meadowcreek Pen Park Lane 65 units

Old Trail Crozet 183 units

Riverside Village Pantops 24 units

The Vue Jarmans Gap, Crozet 126 units