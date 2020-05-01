Small Bites: Juice boost and cocktails delivered

Frontline feeding

Restaurants throughout the area continue to band together to nourish health care workers and other community members in need. Corner Juice is making bi-weekly drops of immunity-boosting juices to various UVA hospital departments. A $60 donation equals a case of juice for health care workers. Those in a position to give can do so on the Corner Juice website.

Others are teaming up to give back through Frontline Foods Charlottesville, a local organization partnering with World Central Kitchen, led by chef Josè Andrès, to support area restaurants and feed frontline workers and community members. The organization has already served thousands of meals locally.

Fundraising partners

We first covered the Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund, an effort run by Kate Ellwood, former general manager at Citizen Burger Bar, back in March. Dollars raised are going directly to support local restaurant employees in need, and daily donations continue to arrive. Meanwhile, Ellwood’s launched a second fund that will stretch even further, thanks to a partnership with Charlottesville-based charity Blue Morning, which means fewer fees and faster distribution of grants. The effort’s raised more than $75,000 so far, and donations help a local restaurant employee afford a doctor’s visit or buy a week’s worth of groceries.

Until further notice

The open or closed status of restaurants is understandably in flux at the moment. Some have remained open with creative curbside offerings, some have closed only to re-open again, and at least one local restaurant, The Downtown Grille, has announced permanent closure after 21 years of business on the Downtown Mall. A sincere mea culpa is due to Rapture, which C-VILLE Weekly incorrectly announced as closed for good in a recent issue. Rapture joins a number of other area restaurants, including Brazo’s Tacos, Take It Away, and The Virginian, which are closed indefinitely with plans to re-open at some point. Our team has created an updated guide to area takeout and pickup options.

Is your pet a winner?

Last year, Devils Backbone Brewing Company received more than 6,000 entries from people who wanted to see their own furry friend on a can of the brewery’s Gold Leaf Lager. The contest is back for 2020, and new this year, pets of all varieties are eligible to compete. Through June, pet owners can submit a photo at dbbrewingcompany.com that highlights an adventure of any kind, even one from the couch. In addition to the bragging rights that come with being featured on a beer can, five grand prize winners will receive an adventure pet swag pack for maximum pet spoiling.

Cocktails to go

You can’t go out, but you shouldn’t have to go without a cocktail. Governor Ralph Northam directed Virginia ABC to temporarily allow businesses with mixed beverage licenses, such as restaurants and distilleries, to sell mixed drinks through takeout or delivery. In other words, besides beer and wine, your to-go beverage options now include sangria from Mas, or a margarita from Zocalo. Cheers!