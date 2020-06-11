Pick: Zoom Comedy Hour

Tami Keaveny

6/11/20 at 9:39 AM
An hour of laughter: These aren’t the funniest of times, but given the circumstances, a little laughter is more important than ever. Comedians Chris Alan and Winston Hodges have you covered with their Zoom Comedy Hour. Beaming live sets and gags online, the popular local comedians bring their regular standup gig to your living room, and deliver punchlines “almost every Monday.”

Mondays. 7pm. Zoom required. facebook.com/TheSouthernCville.com.

