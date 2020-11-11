PICK: Wom Con

Drawn out: The local comic art scene is brimming with girl power and a desire to connect. Cartoonists Laura Lee Gulledge (The Dark Matter of Mona Starr), Hannah England (Strawbunny), and Mariah Bryant (Six-Petal Pyramid) present Wom Con, a pop-up gathering for those who can’t sit home anymore. The socially distanced event offers family-friendly activities such as a comics workshop, portfolio reviews, and livestreaming sister shows from studios of notable creators outside the region, including Sarah Trustman (The Memory Arts), Jennifer Hayden (The Story

of My Tits), Carolyn Belefski (Curls Studio), and Paige Pumphrey (NYC Pinup queen). And if that doesn’t get you sketching, there’s a kickoff screening of Gulledge’s graphic novel musical, Will & Whit, on Friday evening (see Facebook for details).

Saturday 11/14, Free, 10am. The Bridge PAI, 209 Monticello Rd.