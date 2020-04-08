Pick: Treasure Trunk Theater

Edwina Herring leads Live Arts' Online Treasure Trunk Theater, featuring new stories, games, crafts, and more that arrive weekly in your inbox.
Culture


4/08/20 at 12:14 PM
Mother’s big helper: One silver lining of our new stay-at-home society is that it’s provided hours of quality family time. Hours and hours—with no end in sight. Luckily, Live Arts’ Online Treasure Trunk Theater offers parents some guilt-free virtual assistance from Edwina Herring. New stories, games, crafts, and more arrive weekly in your inbox, and kids can interact at their leisure—while you decide when it’s time for an early happy hour.

Tuesdays, April 14 through May 26. $50, 6 classes. livearts.org.

