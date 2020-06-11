Pick: Treasure Trunk Mini Camps

Short camps for a long summer: Want to avoid throwing that Disney movie on again so you can get some work done at home? With the prospect of a long summer ahead, Live Arts has good news for parents of small children. At Treasure Trunk Mini Camps, kids can play games, make crafts, and read stories, led by experienced teachers for roughly two hours each weekday during the one week sessions. The Zoom videos are available to campers any time, and craft packets will be available for curbside pickup at the theater.

Various dates . 9am. Zoom required. summeratlivearts.org.