Pick: Treasure Trunk Mini Camps

Pick: Treasure Trunk Mini Camps
Arts


6/11/20 at 9:35 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Short camps for a long summer: Want to avoid throwing that Disney movie on again so you can get some work done at home? With the prospect of a long summer ahead, Live Arts has good news for parents of small children. At Treasure Trunk Mini Camps, kids can play games, make crafts, and read stories, led by experienced teachers for roughly two hours each weekday during the one week sessions. The Zoom videos are available to campers any time, and craft packets will be available for curbside pickup at the theater.

Various dates. 9am. Zoom required. summeratlivearts.org.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts

Tags:    

Previous Post

Rising above: New Sahara Clemons mural depicts the strength of black women



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of