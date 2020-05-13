Pick: The Fralin from Home

The featured work for Virtual Wine & Art discussion is James McNeill Whistler (American, 1834 - 1903) "The Wine Glass," 1858. Etching on paper, state II/II. Courtesy of The Fralin
5/13/20 at 10:00 AM
A fine time: For a novice, there’s no denying that extracting the earthy notes in a French Bordeaux or analyzing Matisse’s contribution to Fauvism are intimidating exercises. But put them together, and fine wine and fine art become more approachable. The Fralin from Home series’ Virtual Wine & Art Night features a talk by museum director Matthew McLendon, co-hosted by Early Mountain Vineyards’ TC Whysall who will guide a tasting of winery selections, in a localized, expert pairing of two creative disciplines essential to nourishing the soul.

Friday, May 15. $60, 6pm. Wine orders and Zoom link via Facebook.com/FralinMuseumUVA.

