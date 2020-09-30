PICK: The Festy

Publicity Photo Publicity Photo
Arts


9/30/20 at 10:57 AM
The fest of us: The Festy made its name by pairing killer music with killer views, and this time around the organizers have reinvented it in a beautiful setting where strict COVID safety measures can be taken. The musical experience is spread out through socially distanced small-group seating and a series of show dates, with a variety of headlining acts including Sierra Hull (above) & Justin Moses and Keller Williams, and a promise of more musicians to come.

Through 10/24. $100-300 group tickets, 7pm. Chisholm Vineyards at Adventure Farm, 1135 Clan Chisholm Ln., Earlysville. 971-8796. festy2020.com

