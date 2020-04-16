Pick: The Daily Creature

In "The Daily Creature," artist Joe Vena leads his audience through 30-minute art project tutorials that feature fun facts and stories about one animal per day. In “The Daily Creature,” artist Joe Vena leads his audience through 30-minute art project tutorials that feature fun facts and stories about one animal per day.
Culture


4/16/20 at 7:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Wild things: We know your kids are restless, and the interactive fun of the Through the Looking Glass exhibit at IX is temporarily closed, but The Daily Creature streaming series is a hit with art- lovers and animal-lovers alike. Artist Joe Vena leads his audience through 30-minute art project tutorials that feature fun facts and stories about one animal per day. In a recent episode, Vena implored, “Don’t get bored, get cardboard,” as he launched into a lesson on how to make your own easy-to-care-for cat.

Ongoing. facebook.com/ixlookingglass.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture

Tags:     , , ,

Previous Post

Shear temptations: Hair dos…and don’ts 



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of