Pick: The Daily Creature

Wild things: We know your kids are restless, and the interactive fun of the Through the Looking Glass exhibit at IX is temporarily closed, but The Daily Creature streaming series is a hit with art- lovers and animal-lovers alike. Artist Joe Vena leads his audience through 30-minute art project tutorials that feature fun facts and stories about one animal per day. In a recent episode, Vena implored, “Don’t get bored, get cardboard,” as he launched into a lesson on how to make your own easy-to-care-for cat.