PICK: The Crozet Car Show

Going the distance: The Crozet Car Show is taking a different route this year. In keeping with current efforts to socially distance, the typically stationary annual event is hitting the road for a cruise through Old Trail and Crozet. Spectators are encouraged to wear masks as they line the streets to cheer this parade on wheels. A $5 donation is requested for participation, and proceeds will benefit the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department.

Saturday 6/20. 10am. facebook.com/crozetcarshow.