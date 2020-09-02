PICK: “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3”

Little looks: The biggest little show of the year returns when “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3” begins this week. The juried group exhibition is a collection of three pieces, all measuring nine inches or smaller, from over 100 area artists who work in a variety of styles. The show also celebrates Second Street Gallery’s 47th season, and its reopening to the public. Thursday and Friday viewings are offered as private access ticketed entries, before free appointments begin on Saturday. Public voting for the Audience Choice Award will be available online and in the gallery.

Through 9/25. Second Street Gallery, 115 Second St., SE. secondstreetgallery.org.