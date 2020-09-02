PICK: “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3”

"Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3" opens at Second Street Gallery on Thursday. Images courtesy of SSG. “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3” opens at Second Street Gallery on Thursday. Images courtesy of SSG.
Arts


9/02/20 at 1:46 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Little looks: The biggest little show of the year returns when “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 3” begins this week. The juried group exhibition is a collection of three  pieces, all measuring nine inches or smaller, from over 100 area artists who work in a variety of styles. The show also celebrates Second Street Gallery’s 47th season, and its reopening to the public. Thursday and Friday viewings are offered as private access ticketed entries, before free appointments begin on Saturday. Public voting for the Audience Choice Award will be available online and in the gallery.

Through 9/25. Second Street Gallery, 115 Second St., SE. secondstreetgallery.org.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

PICK: Shenandoah September Sizzles



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of