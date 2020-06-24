PICK: Spanish Bread Pudding Cooking Lesson

PICK: Spanish Bread Pudding Cooking Lesson
6/24/20 at 11:35 AM
Teaching Treat: Budin de Pan, a sweet bread pudding and a popular breakfast offering in many places around the world, isn’t something you’ll find on most American tables. But now, with the help of The Happy Cook’s online cooking series and chef Soledad Liendo, a graduate of the International Institute of Culinary Arts in Buenos Aires, you can prepare this simple, decadent treat in just an hour. Recipes and ingredients sourcing provided at sign up.

Wednesday, 6/24. 2pm. $20. Zoom required. thehappycook.com.

