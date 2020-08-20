PICK: Shakespeare Under the Stars

Arts


8/20/20 at 11:55 AM
Identity issues: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is beloved for its dizzily complicated plot, lively characters, witty banter, and riotous humor. And American Shakespeare Center takes advantage of the lovely evening weather in it’s Under the Stars series to offer a new, outdoor iteration of this classic tale of romance and mistaken identity. Paced like a rocket, with no intermission, this summer sizzler delights as you socially distance on the lawn.

Through 9/26. $40, 7pm. The Blackburn Inn, 301 Greenville Ave., Staunton. (Indoor and virtual venues available on different dates.) (540) 712-0601.

