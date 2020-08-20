PICK: Shakespeare Under the Stars

Identity issues: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is beloved for its dizzily complicated plot, lively characters, witty banter, and riotous humor. And American Shakespeare Center takes advantage of the lovely evening weather in it’s Under the Stars series to offer a new, outdoor iteration of this classic tale of romance and mistaken identity. Paced like a rocket, with no intermission, this summer sizzler delights as you socially distance on the lawn.
Returning to class: I Used To Go Here is full of smarts and self-reflection
Kris Rey’s I Used To Go Here examines the many trials and tribulations familiar to any creative person who goes professional, but the film itself is about more than artistic drive or finding inspiration. Our lead character, Kate Conklin (Gillian Jacobs), has pursued a very specific template of
Sound Choices: Honoring family and following jazz
Angela Garcia Cha Cha Palace (Spacebomb Records) Angelica Garcia has that “it” factor. Listen across a series of loops, echoes, and howls, and her performances stop you dead in your tracks. They make you feel something. There are times when a solid live performance doesn’t translate in the
PICK: Liza Nash Taylor reading
Family business: In her debut novel, Etiquette for Runaways, local resident Liza Nash Taylor sets the action in her own backyard. Inspired by true events, Taylor’s Jazz-Age story follows the fate of May Marshall who, after being expelled from Mary Baldwin College, settles at her father’s
Inside look: Photographers turn their cameras toward home for virtual exhibition
Photographer Derrick Waller has spent the last several months on the streets of downtown Charlottesville, capturing the raised fists and interlocked arms of the local Black Lives Matter movement. But from July 17 to August 21, viewers can glimpse a different side of Waller and other
Listening pleasure: Nathaniel Star channels a greater joy on new album Eros
Nathaniel Star is in love. He has a light in his eyes and he is grinning from ear to ear. This is not the giddiness of a new romance or the rose-colored adoration that comes at first sight. Star is in love with his craft, his artform, the feeling that his music brings and how […]
Honest to God: Karen Maine delivers a sharp coming-of-age comedy
For those of us who were teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s, the “walled garden” of America Online was how many of us connected with the world on a then-unprecedented scale. One could surf the World Wide Web using an early browser like Netscape, but the security of a closed platform made
PICK: The ’77z
Taking cover: Trends in music come and go, but the devotion to the Grateful Dead is seemingly timeless. The ’77z enter the scene as a GD cover band featuring members of several prominent local groups, including Love Canon’s Jay Starling, Indecision’s Craig Dougald, and King Wilkie’s Jake
PICK: Cyrano de Bergerac
Virtuosic verse: With Broadway closed indefinitely and new stage plays in short supply, we miss the communal experience of seeing a show. National Theatre’s Live in HD series brings you closer from a distance with a screening of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring James McAvoy in an inventive
PICK: Josh Mayo
Staying connected: Josh Mayo might be the hardest-working promoter of local music. For the past three-and-a-half years, Mayo has been hosting weekly open mics, giving new artists exposure, and welcoming respected players to the stage. He didn’t skip a beat during recent shutdowns, putting the
PICK: RADIO TALKS: The Early Days of Underground Radio
Those about to rock: If you spent any time in Boston during the ‘70s, ‘80s, or ‘90s, chances are you found WBCN on your radio dial. The rock station broadcast in analog for over 40 years, (followed by a short digital run), and was legendary in the music business for its social, political, and
PICK: School of Rock
Banding together: With a sprawling parking lot, and a community that needs to get out of the house, Dairy Market launched the rebirth of the former milk processing plant by teaming up with the Virginia Film Festival for a series of drive-in movies. Next up is School of Rock, starring Jack Black
Mask force
Beginning August 1, masks will be mandatory in public for Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents. To help get the word out, we are sharing this link to a series of print-at-home posters by local artist Warren Craghead. Remember to wear your mask while you are putting these up around town!
PICK: Chickenhead Blues Band
Get out to get down: Charlottesville favorite, the Chickenhead Blues Band, is back—live on stage—no logins required! NOLA’s own Aric van Brocklin on guitar, joins Skip Haga on the keyboards, with Granville Mullings on drums, Andy Rowland blowing the sax, and Victor Brown banging on the bass to
In and out: Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives explore new selves
The acronym for the Feminist Union of Charlottesville Creatives—FUCC—is pronounced exactly like the four-letter word it brings to mind. “FUCC facilitates opportunities for our members to have an outlet for their creative expression,” says mixed-media artist and member Sri Kodakalla,
Screens: First Cow is a deftly crafted story of virtue and friendship
As our country struggles with its foundational mythology, we are faced with the question of how the story would be framed if it were written by those whose names are lost to history yet participated in its creation. Though First Cow is not made with a didactic tone, it asks us to consider vital
PICK: Best in Show
Show going: Do you miss the excitement of watching a story unfold on the big screen? A sense of communion with fellow audience members? The iconic concessions? With new releases on hold, the Paramount is bringing some classics back to the theater, starting with Christopher Guest’s riotous
Pacing the passion: Artist Jae Johnson on mastering the flow of artistic energy
When artist Jae Johnson sized up the wall space designated for his mural at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, he realized the paintable area was about two feet shorter than he anticipated. His original design just wasn’t going to fit, and he had to come up with something
PICK: Reggaelicious
Rock and talk: Gather friends and family (but not too close) for the next live-streamed installment of Save the Music with local groovin’ and movin’ band Reggaelicious. When the dance party wraps, you can ask questions of band members, and learn more about the group’s songs and musical history.
Missed opportunity: Jon Stewart makes a disappointing return to political satire
This review contains mild spoilers, so if you prefer to avoid them, let your main takeaway be that Irresistible is an unfunny comedy, an uneven production, and a toothless satire with a message about as clarifying in the current political climate as a Check Engine light in a demolition derby.
PICK: Maupintown Film Festival
Royal viewing: Queen is the theme of the 2020 Maupintown Film Festival, the annual showcase of narrative movies and documentaries by and about African Americans. It’s all online this year, and programming will honor the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, with a selection of