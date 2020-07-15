PICK: Randy Johnston

Blues and sky: Acclaimed jazz guitarist and vocalist Randy Johnston, who’s played with the likes of Etta Jones, Houston Person, and Lionel Hampton (to name just a few), has wowed audiences all over the world. Lucky for us, he’s coming to our corner of it, where his originals and blues standards will provide the perfect accompaniment to a Pippin Hill afternoon, which also includes wine and cheese pairings on the vineyard’s socially distanced veranda.

Sunday, 7/19. Free, 1pm. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. 202-8063.