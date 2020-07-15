PICK: Randy Johnston

PICK: Randy Johnston
Arts


7/15/20 at 11:14 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Blues and sky: Acclaimed jazz guitarist and vocalist Randy Johnston, who’s played with the likes of Etta Jones, Houston Person, and Lionel Hampton (to name just a few), has wowed audiences all over the world. Lucky for us, he’s coming to our corner of it, where his originals and blues standards will provide the perfect accompaniment to a Pippin Hill afternoon, which also includes wine and cheese pairings on the vineyard’s socially distanced veranda.

Sunday, 7/19. Free, 1pm. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, 5022 Plank Rd., North Garden. 202-8063.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Arts,Culture

Previous Post

Kudzu defies no-trespassing warning

Next Post

PICK: Reggaelicious



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of