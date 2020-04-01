Pick: Publishing pivot

Saturday, April 4, graphic novelist Laura Lee Gulledge discusses her new book, The Dark Matter of Mona Starr, alongside fellow local author M.K. England. Image courtesy Laura Lee Gulledge Saturday, April 4, graphic novelist Laura Lee Gulledge discusses her new book, The Dark Matter of Mona Starr, alongside fellow local author M.K. England. Image courtesy Laura Lee Gulledge
Culture


4/01/20 at 7:07 AM
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has altered life as usual, but for area creatives the show must go on. Taking the place of her scheduled book release appearances, local author Laura Lee Gulledge is hopping on Facebook Live to discuss The Dark Matter of Mona Starr, a YA graphic novel that explores anxiety, depression, the hurdles of high school, and creativity through evocative and sometimes surreal imagery. Gulledge will be joined in the discussion by fellow YA author M.K. England.

Saturday, April 4. 1pm. Facebook.com/lauraleegulledge.

