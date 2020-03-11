Pick: Nightcleaning

Zest for life: You’ve probably seen Denise Stewart around town. Sometimes she’s sporting a big bouffant and a sequined leotard as one-half of the bawdy comedy duo the Tip-Top Twins. She’s also glanced sideways at a scandalously unclothed Ken doll as she plays a younger version of herself in Dirty Barbie and Other Girlhood Tales. Often, she’s behind the scenes, helping actors and playwrights do their best work. She’s back on stage this week with her new one-woman show, Nightcleaning, a “lemon-scented” spree through “basement discoveries and deviant meditations on minimalism, [and] an epic battle with a groundhog.”

Through Saturday, March 14. $15-20, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 207-2355.

