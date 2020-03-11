Pick: Nightcleaning

Zest for life: You’ve probably seen Denise Stewart around town. Sometimes she’s sporting a big bouffant and a sequined leotard as one-half of the bawdy comedy duo the Tip-Top Twins. She’s also glanced sideways at a scandalously unclothed Ken doll as she plays a younger version of herself in Dirty Barbie and Other Girlhood Tales. Often, she’s behind the scenes, helping actors and playwrights do their best work. She’s back on stage this week with her new one-woman show, Nightcleaning, a “lemon-scented” spree through “basement discoveries and deviant meditations on minimalism, [and] an epic battle with a groundhog.”
Pick: Swing Into Spring
Swing by: An all-star lineup of local musicians joins the Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble for Swing Into Spring, an annual evening of jazz standards and pop and R&B hits that includes Terri Allard, 14 Stories, Charles Owens, and Michael Elswick, and will have you cutting a rug in the
Pick: DaBaby
Baby names: A quick scan of DaBaby’s musical releases finds the 28-year-old rap sensation emphatically swaddling his moniker. He launched his career under the name Baby Jesus, then reintroduced himself as DaBaby on God’s Work Resurrected where he “just switched out my name for political
Getting real: CHS students join Robert Shetterly in truth-teller exhibition
By Charles Burns arts@c-ville.com In this age of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” there are few values more precious than complete honesty. Robert Shetterly, an American artist, realizes this more than most. Years ago, Shetterly embarked on an ambitious project: a portrait series of
Blurring the senses: Artist-in-residence Nick Cave brings signature soundsuit to Ruffin Gallery
On a Saturday morning, artist Nick Cave and his partner Bob Faust sit with a group of 25 University of Virginia students. “Who came straight from a club?” Cave jokingly asks as he surveys the group. Many are puffy-eyed and swigging coffee in an effort to wake up. “This is Charlottesville. There
Spring forward and dine: Selfies, bivalves, and pie round out a week of eating events
Maybe there’s a free lunch after all The City of Charlottesville recently launched a campaign to support local restaurants: Dine out at a Charlottesville restaurant, post a photo of yourself and your meal, tag @eatlocalcville and use the hashtag #eatlocalcville, and you might be one of the two
Good to see: The Invisible Man benefits from studio reshuffling
From the opening moments of The Invisible Man, writer-director Leigh Whannell sets the stakes for the journey to come. Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) is enacting an escape plan from her abusive boyfriend, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). His house is a shrine to his pathological need to control
Conversation starter: Zyahna Bryant is the newest addition to “Americans Who Tell the Truth” series
Unless you’ve been living off the grid (or in denial) you know the story: In spring 2016, Zyahna Bryant wrote an open letter to City Council, calling for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue and the renaming of the downtown public park bearing Lee’s name. “When I think of Robert E. Lee, I
Pick: New Works Festival
Fresh perspectives: Student playwrights, screenwriters, choreographers, musicians, and more get their chance to have the fruits of their creative labors appreciated in UVA’s The New Works Festival. This year’s plays feature ruminations on the risks of first dates; a fantasy written from a
Bluebird man: Ivy volunteer builds houses for a beloved species
Building a bluebird box is a good project for a hobbyist woodworker, but most people don’t tackle quite as many boxes at once as Clark Walter. At certain times of the year, Walter’s woodworking shop in Ivy is packed nearly to the rafters with the parts and pieces that make up his bluebird box
Arts Pick: Ian Rynecki
Rolling in dough: Get your hands on some dough under the guidance of executive chef Ian Rynecki as he teaches the art of pierogi making. The traditional Eastern European dumpling can be stuffed with savory or sweet filling, and you’ll get a couple drink tickets to accompany the rolling.
Flourishing feminism: “Bloom” unites artists around the women’s suffrage movement
Mixed-media artist Diana Hale remembers the first time she entered a voting booth. She had just learned how to drive, but wasn’t yet old enough to vote, and transported an elderly relative who’d voted in every election for the past 75 years to the polls. “There was a lot of effort involved in
Arts Pick: Bubbles, Brews and Barbecue
Be there: Bouncing, bubbly, beers, barbecue, blues, and Boar’s Head Resort meet in a family-friendly event around the lake behind the hotel. On the docket for Bubbles, Brews and Barbecue? Nearly 30 craft beers, a selection of sparkling wines, and a smoker full of slow-cooked meat (started the
Arts Pick: Men on Boats
New territory: Men on Boats tells the story of four explorers’ heroic quest to chart the whitewater rivers that make up the Grand Canyon. Set in 1869, the play calls itself the “true(ish)” story of Civil War Captain John Wesley Powell and his brave crew’s attempt to map out one of our most
March galleries guide
It’s lit: Billy Hunt at Studio IX Through dexterous utilization of non-traditional lighting techniques such as lasers, LED wands, programmed projections, and various other homemade light sources, photographer Billy Hunt creates transcendent images for his new portrait series. And he does it all