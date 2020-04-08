Pick: Monticello’s virtual tours

Viewing the past: Always wanted to visit Monticello but never had the time? And now that you have the time, the front door at TJ’s place is locked. Fear not: Monticello is using Zoom to provide a virtual opportunity to explore one of our country’s most iconic sites and the legacy of Thomas Jefferson. Connect with people around the world through a live, guided tour (questions taken), with reflections on the third president’s philosophies and inventions, and the lives of enslaved people at his Charlottesville plantation.