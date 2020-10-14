PICK: Fleabag

Arts
Tami Keaveny

10/14/20 at 11:03 AM
Biting humor: If you’ve been binge-watching TV over the last eight months (and really, who hasn’t?), you probably have a “Fleabag” story. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s clever, outrageous, sex comedy-drama had everyone talking about their own relatable experiences when it jumped from an award-winning one-woman play in London to an Emmy-sweeping Amazon Prime series in 2019. See the original stage show starring Waller-Bridge in National Theatre Live in HD’s rebroadcast.

Friday 10/16, $11-15, 3 and 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333. theparamount.net.

