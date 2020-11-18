PICK: Fiebre Tropical

11/18/20 at 10:55 AM
First crush: Juli Delgado Lopera’s debut novel Fiebre Tropical tells a coming-of-age story that combines visually rich prose with characters who are as colorful as their Miami setting. Fifteen-year-old Francisca narrates as her Colombian family’s American dream decays after arriving from Bogata. She seeks survival strategies amidst alcoholism, evangelical rituals, and the pressure of coming out. Lopera and Catalina Esguerra will discuss the book virtually in The Virginia Festival of the Book’s Shelf Life series.

Thursday 11/19, Free, noon. Zoom required. Facebook.com/VaBookFest.

