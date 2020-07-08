PICK: Creature Builder Collective camps

Art smarts: Calling all Picasso, Harry Potter, and Bob the Builder fans who want to explore their creative potential at IX Art Park’s Creature Builder Collective camps. Dedicated teaching artists will engage imaginative 6-12-year-old minds in art workshops that offer everything from sculpture and painting, to puppet and stop-motion animation. Campers learn the technical skills of art, and have the freedom for thoughtful artistic expression. Themes include Dragon vs. Unicorn, Monster Makers, and Install-Ocean. Social distancing measures will be in place, with most days spent outside.

Through 8/14. $300, 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday. IX Art Park, ixartpark.org/education.