PICK: Blue Ridge Mountain Maze

Way to unwind: It’s an amazing maze of maize, and it only gets cornier. The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze is five acres of corn stocks that are organized into a new and cornfusing design every fall (this year’s theme is “get outside”). Navigate by day or try a spooky challenge, and take on the night maze on weekends—and while you’re there, don’t miss the pumpkin patch, farm animals, obstacle course, and country store.

Through 11/8. $11-12 (free for children under 3), times vary. 165 Old Ridge Rd. Lovingston. blueridgemountainmaze.com.