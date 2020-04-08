Pick: BlkFrs TV

Much ado about Shakespeare: Shakespeare scholars have been dominating online arts outlets with clickbait headlines about the Bard’s burst of creativity during a bubonic plague quarantine in 1606. He’s said to have “churned out King Lear, Macbeth, and Antony and Cleopatra that year,” which may have led to his takeover at the original Blackfriars Theatre in Elizabethan London. In a modern twist, we are now privy to some of Shakespeare’s finest work via American Shakespeare Center’s own cinema-quality streaming service, BlkFrs TV, from the replicated Blackfriars Theatre in Staunton.