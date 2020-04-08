Pick: BlkFrs TV

American Shakespeare Center’s own cinema-quality streaming service, BlkFrs TV, broadcasts from the replicated Blackfriars Theatre in Staunton. Publicity photo American Shakespeare Center’s own cinema-quality streaming service, BlkFrs TV, broadcasts from the replicated Blackfriars Theatre in Staunton. Publicity photo
Culture


4/08/20 at 12:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Much ado about Shakespeare: Shakespeare scholars have been dominating online arts outlets with clickbait headlines about the Bard’s burst of creativity during a bubonic plague quarantine in 1606. He’s said to have “churned out King Lear, Macbeth, and Antony and Cleopatra that year,” which may have led to his takeover at the original Blackfriars Theatre in Elizabethan London. In a modern twist, we are now privy to some of Shakespeare’s finest work via American Shakespeare Center’s own cinema-quality streaming service, BlkFrs TV, from the replicated Blackfriars Theatre in Staunton.

Ongoing. $10, americanshakespearecenter.com

 

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Culture,Uncategorized

Tags:     ,

Previous Post

Album reviews: Quarantunes

Next Post

Pick: Treasure Trunk Theater



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of