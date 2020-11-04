PICK: Art Unlocked

Invest in the arts: Love art? Worried about the effect of a pandemic on our area’s art scene? Art Unlocked brings together seven organizations in central Virginia, including McGuffey Art Center and The Bridge, to support the work of over 65 artists. The gallery is currently open online, and the show culminates in a November 14 live fundraising event at McGuffey, which includes music by Wild Common, a performance by dancer Lillie Williams, and a culinary experience from APimento Catering’s chef-owner Gay Beery. Those who choose to remain at home can enjoy an upscale meal delivered by Tavola restaurant, along with remote bidding access.

Through 11/14, price and times vary. artunlocked.org.