Pick: Art lessons

“The world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before,” says graphic novelist Neil Gaiman. Second Street Gallery has brightened our community for over 45 years, and while we cannot currently enjoy its compelling displays in person, SSG offers us plenty to look at through its digital initiatives and art exercises on Facebook and Instagram. #SecondStreetSketches welcomes you to follow daily art prompts inspired by past gallery exhibitions, and encourages you to contribute your own works by posting them on Instagram using #SecondStreetSketches, and tagging @secondstreetgallery. Facebook.com/SSGCVILLE.
Pick: Publishing pivot
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has altered life as usual, but for area creatives the show must go on. Taking the place of her scheduled book release appearances, local author Laura Lee Gulledge is hopping on Facebook Live to discuss The Dark Matter of Mona Starr, a YA
Pick: Fly at home
Don’t let social distancing deny you the benefits of feeling strong and present in your own body. FlyDog Yoga is offering three to four live classes a day, plus on-demand Power Vinyasa, Yin, Flow, Barre, Power Sculpt, Yoga Nidra, Meditation, and more. In addition, studio co-owner Brad Whiteman,
Pick: Concert on your couch
Live music in the comfort of your own home? Sounds too good to be true, but rest assured, it isn’t. As a temporary replacement for in-person concerts and events, The Front Porch streaming series Save the Music welcomes Charlottesville native Genna Matthew, whose bittersweet lyrics and soothing
Homecoming: Sex and self-love during the coronavirus pandemic
By Lisa Speidel Navigating the coronavirus pandemic has proven challenging as we figure out social distancing, homeschooling, Zoom meetings, maintaining our health and minimizing breakdowns from cabin fever. Sex may be the last thing on our minds. Maybe we have kids at home and little privacy
In sharp relief: Supporting artists through COVID-19
In an effort to help artists facing financial hardship because of venue closures and event cancellations due to COVID-19, The Bridge PAI and New City Arts Initiative launched the Charlottesville Emergency Relief Fund for Artists on March 20. Artists can apply to receive up to $300; all they
Welcome home: Our guide to city neighborhoods
By Charlie Burns, Carol Diggs, Brielle Entzminger, Ben Hitchcock, Laura Longhine, and Erin O’Hare Life here in Charlottesville has changed drastically since we began working on this feature about city neighborhoods, more than a month ago. But if anything, our neighborhoods have become more
Sculpture and shadows: Renee Balfour’s “New Work” evokes a haunting stillness
By Ramona Martinez The 11 wood sculptures that make up Renee Balfour’s “New Work” at McGuffey Art Center have a haunting stillness. Hung around the main gallery, some white and some unpainted, they are reminiscent of bones and fossilized plants—like prehistoric objects suspended in time. The
High tension cinema: What to stream while you wait it out
The spread of COVID-19 across the globe has left no part of our lives untouched, not the least of which is our viewing habits. Streaming services have gone from content delivery platforms to public services as we discover that self-quarantining can result in lots of time to finally whittle down
State of the art: How COVID-19 is affecting Charlottesville’s arts community
As we adjust to life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ll likely turn to the arts—a favorite poem, a beloved album, a treasured painting—over and over in search of comfort and relief. Art, in all its forms, is a vital part not just of our personal lives but of our community. Social
Deli-cious anniversary: Local organizations benefit from Modern Nosh’s success
Has it already been a year since we touted the arrival of an authentic Jewish deli to the local food scene? At the time, Modern Nosh owner Stephanie Levin said her goal was to launch her new eatery with a philanthropic twist, by sharing profits with local charities. “Our tagline is ‘you dine,
Album reviews: corncob, The Chats, Frank & His Sisters, and more
corncob RANDY (Foil) From the holy-shit desk: Heather Mease found her way from Philadelphia to Charlottesville via UVA’s Ph.D. program in composition, and as corncob, has just released the riveting tour-de-force RANDY. Mease’s vocal performances—it seems inadequate to just call them
Many angles: Lisa Speidel’s new book talks about happy sex and more
When Lisa Speidel joined the Sexual Assault Resource Agency in the early 1990s, she had no idea her work in sexual assault prevention would lead to a career in sex education. But one graduate program, one assistant professorship, and 27 years teaching women’s self-defense later, she’s become an
Taking covers: Your social distancing reading list
With the cancellation of the Virginia Festival of the Book, and recommendations to practice social distancing, there’s never been a better time to pick up some extra reading material. While we’re disappointed that we won’t get to hear from these authors in person, their work and words are still
Pick: Adventures in Beekeeping
Honey do: Ian Henry and Buzz Barnett get hive minded in their lighthearted Adventures in Beekeeping talk, discussing honey production and the importance of these hard-working insects to our ecosystem and food sources (a fact that can’t be overstated these days). The pair promises to indulge
Pick: Spider Mites of Jesus
Heart of an icon: If you have connections to Richmond or know your Virginia history, you’ve probably heard of Dirtwoman. He had an eventful life, suffering from spinal meningitis as an infant, working as a drag prostitute as a teenager, and defecating in the back of a police car to earn his
Pick: Nightcleaning
Zest for life: You’ve probably seen Denise Stewart around town. Sometimes she’s sporting a big bouffant and a sequined leotard as one-half of the bawdy comedy duo the Tip-Top Twins. She’s also glanced sideways at a scandalously unclothed Ken doll as she plays a younger version of herself in
Pick: Swing Into Spring
Swing by: An all-star lineup of local musicians joins the Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble for Swing Into Spring, an annual evening of jazz standards and pop and R&B hits that includes Terri Allard, 14 Stories, Charles Owens, and Michael Elswick, and will have you cutting a rug in the
Getting real: CHS students join Robert Shetterly in truth-teller exhibition
By Charles Burns arts@c-ville.com In this age of “fake news” and “alternative facts,” there are few values more precious than complete honesty. Robert Shetterly, an American artist, realizes this more than most. Years ago, Shetterly embarked on an ambitious project: a portrait series of
Through the music: Shagwüf gets darker and heavier in response to local traumas
By Sean McGoey arts@c-ville.com The section of Fourth Street Southeast that bears Heather Heyer’s name still invokes painful memories of August 12, 2017. Shagwüf bassist and vocalist Sally Rose was among the throng protesting against the Unite the Right rally that day. “There’ve been few times
Spring forward and dine: Selfies, bivalves, and pie round out a week of eating events
Maybe there’s a free lunch after all The City of Charlottesville recently launched a campaign to support local restaurants: Dine out at a Charlottesville restaurant, post a photo of yourself and your meal, tag @eatlocalcville and use the hashtag #eatlocalcville, and you might be one of the two