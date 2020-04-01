Pick: Art lessons

Culture


4/01/20
“The world always seems brighter when you’ve just made something that wasn’t there before,” says graphic novelist Neil Gaiman. Second Street Gallery has brightened our community for over 45 years, and while we cannot currently enjoy its compelling displays in person, SSG offers us plenty to look at through its digital initiatives and art exercises on Facebook and Instagram. #SecondStreetSketches welcomes you to follow daily art prompts inspired by past gallery exhibitions, and encourages you to contribute your own works by posting them on Instagram using #SecondStreetSketches, and tagging @secondstreetgallery. Facebook.com/SSGCVILLE.

Daily, beginning April 1.

Posted In:     Culture

