Photo finish

From a new skate park to a vineyard pup, here are a few images that capture the year that was.

(Click photos to enlarge).

In May, we wondered if the city’s ubiquitous electric scooters were a handy transit alternative or a public nuisance. Photo: Eze Amos

In June, Will Brockenbrough explained how his historic Woodson’s Mill has helped restore a crucial link in Virginia’s grain economy. Photo: John Robinson

Photo: Morgan Saylor

In July, the sweltering weather sent us running to La Flor Michoacana for more popsicle flavors than you could shake a stick at.

In September, these boots were made for walking—straight to the annual Cville Pride Festival at the Sprint Pavilion. Photo: Eze Amos

In September, Emma, the resident pooch at Muse Vineyards, made it clear that a dog’s life is a very good thing. Photo: Zack Wajsgras

In November, a photo essay by Zack Wajsgras took an up-close look at our local hip-hop scene.