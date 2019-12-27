Photo finish

In March, the long-anticipated $2 million skate park officially opened in McIntire Park. Photo: Tristan Williams In March, the long-anticipated $2 million skate park officially opened in McIntire Park. Photo: Tristan Williams
News


12/27/19 at 11:30 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

From a new skate park to a vineyard pup, here are a few images that capture the year that was.

(Click photos to enlarge).

 

In May, we wondered if the city’s ubiquitous electric scooters were a handy transit alternative or a public nuisance. Photo: Eze Amos

 

In June, Will Brockenbrough explained how his historic Woodson’s Mill has helped restore a crucial link in Virginia’s grain economy. Photo: John Robinson

 

Photo: Morgan Saylor

In July, the sweltering weather sent us running to La Flor Michoacana for more popsicle flavors than you could shake a stick at.

 

In September, these boots were made for walking—straight to the annual Cville Pride Festival at the Sprint Pavilion. Photo: Eze Amos

 

In September, Emma, the resident pooch at Muse Vineyards, made it clear that a dog’s life is a very good thing. Photo: Zack Wajsgras

 

In November, a photo essay by Zack Wajsgras  took an up-close look at our local hip-hop scene.

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     News

Previous Post

Our back pages: What you read this year



Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of