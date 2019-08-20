Perfect match: Tennis-themed details spell love-all for this big day

Photo: Bethany Snyder Photo: Bethany Snyder
Weddings


8/20/19 at 10:27 AM
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Bailey Logan and David Hardy

April 27, 2019, at The Clifton

Photography by Bethany Snyder

Bailey and Dave met while playing tennis, so it felt natural to utilize elements from the game in their big day.

“Angelica [Laws] came up with an alternative idea for a guest book inspired by the Paris lock bridge,” says Bailey. “We had guests write us [messages] and lock [them] on antique tennis racquets that we plan to hang up in our house.”

The couple’s selfie station incorporated racquets into the backdrop, and the props included visors, sweatbands, aviator sunglasses, and a John McEnroe wig.

But Bailey wouldn’t say tennis was the wedding’s theme. “We went with pinks and lots of greenery,” she says. “We wanted it to be light and springy”—perfect for hitting the court (or the aisle).

Photo: Bethany Snyder
Photo: Bethany Snyder

 

 

 

Photo: Bethany Snyder

No peeking—anyone!

Bailey says the couple’s favorite moment was the first look, in The Clifton’s “secret garden.” “I walked up to Dave, who had his back to me, and as I got closer I could see that our dog, Myles, was sitting next to Dave and had his back to me, too,” she says.

Photo: Bethany Snyder
Photo: Bethany Snyder

 

Wedding party

Holding a wedding at The Clifton meant that the couple’s guests could stay close throughout the weekend and maximize the time they had together. “Weddings can go by so quickly!” Bailey says.

Photo: Bethany Snyder

Show off

Dinner highlighted the best elements of a Virginia spring: an arugula and pear salad to start, then a choice of roasted chicken or beef short rib with grits.

THE DETAILS

Event planner: Angelica Laws of Angelica & Co. Weddings Officiant: Jon Sarosiek Catering: The Clifton Flowers: Tourterelle Floral Design Desserts: Paradox Pastry Music: Justin Goodman Bride’s attire: Sealed With A Kiss Rings: Aidah Jewelry (Virginia Beach) Hair and makeup: Top Knot Studio (hair) and Rouge 9 (makeup)

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1

Posted In:     Weddings

Previous Post

Petals aplenty! Your guide to adding (even more) flowers to your wedding

Next Post

It takes two: Dutch details enrich a classic American fête

Our comments system is designed to foster a lively debate of ideas, offer a forum for the exchange of ad hoc information, and solicit honest, respectful feedback about the work we do. We’re glad you’re participating. Here are a few simple rules to follow, which should be relatively straightforward.

1) Don’t call people names or accuse them of things you cannot support.
2) Don’t direct foul language, racial slurs, or offensive terms at other commenters or our staff.
3) Don’t use the discussion on our site for commercial (or shameless personal) promotion.

We reserve the right to remove posts and ban commenters who violate any of the rules listed above, or the spirit of the discussion. We’re trying to create a safe space for a wide range of people to express themselves, and we believe that goal can only be achieved through thoughtful, sensitive editorial control.

If you have questions or comments about our policies or about a specific post, please send an e-mail to editor@c-ville.com.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of