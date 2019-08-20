Perfect match: Tennis-themed details spell love-all for this big day

Bailey Logan and David Hardy

April 27, 2019, at The Clifton

Photography by Bethany Snyder

Bailey and Dave met while playing tennis, so it felt natural to utilize elements from the game in their big day.

“Angelica [Laws] came up with an alternative idea for a guest book inspired by the Paris lock bridge,” says Bailey. “We had guests write us [messages] and lock [them] on antique tennis racquets that we plan to hang up in our house.”

The couple’s selfie station incorporated racquets into the backdrop, and the props included visors, sweatbands, aviator sunglasses, and a John McEnroe wig.

But Bailey wouldn’t say tennis was the wedding’s theme. “We went with pinks and lots of greenery,” she says. “We wanted it to be light and springy”—perfect for hitting the court (or the aisle).

Bailey says the couple’s favorite moment was the first look, in The Clifton’s “secret garden.” “I walked up to Dave, who had his back to me, and as I got closer I could see that our dog, Myles, was sitting next to Dave and had his back to me, too,” she says.

Holding a wedding at The Clifton meant that the couple’s guests could stay close throughout the weekend and maximize the time they had together. “Weddings can go by so quickly!” Bailey says.

Dinner highlighted the best elements of a Virginia spring: an arugula and pear salad to start, then a choice of roasted chicken or beef short rib with grits.

THE DETAILS

Event planner: Angelica Laws of Angelica & Co. Weddings Officiant: Jon Sarosiek Catering: The Clifton Flowers: Tourterelle Floral Design Desserts: Paradox Pastry Music: Justin Goodman Bride’s attire: Sealed With A Kiss Rings: Aidah Jewelry (Virginia Beach) Hair and makeup: Top Knot Studio (hair) and Rouge 9 (makeup)