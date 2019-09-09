In your ear: Biz podcasts help listeners level up

There is a podcast for just about any aspect of business life you can imagine–#entrepreneurlife, #bossbabelife, #contentmarketerlife–you name it. So. Many. Choices. But you have to start somewhere, and so we did. If you are looking for inspiration to help you grow as an entrepreneur, tips to introduce more work-life balance into your world, or career insights to help you find your purpose, then check out our list of recommended, must-listen-to podcasts.

“The Goal Digger Podcast”

Hosted by marketing guru Jenna Kutcher, “The Goal Digger Podcast” empowers women to “dig in, do the work, and tackle your biggest goals” and “live more and work less.” Kutcher has seemingly navigated many of the topics she discusses. She gave up a “nightmare” of a corporate job to build her own business, which has become a lucrative, motivational personal brand.

Sample Episode: A recent edition featured lifestyle influencer Sazan Hendrix, who discussed navigating new “seasons” of her life and work, including how motherhood and the evolution of the influencer space impacted her business, how she conquered fear, change, and uncertainty, and realigned her entrepreneurial path along the way.

“Secrets of the Most Productive People”

From Fast Company magazine comes a podcast focused on how to “work smarter instead of harder.” (See a modern work theme?) Hosts Kate Davis and Anisa Purbasari share pro tips, hacks, and insights on everything from the morning routines of successful people and the plausibility of four-day work weeks to managing digital distraction and staving off burnout. Each episode is short and sweet, at 30 minutes.

Sample Episode: Are you crazy busy, but still not getting everything done? Join the club. Then listen to Episode 8: “How Can We Feel Less Busy?” with time management expert Laura Vanderkam, who tells us how to slow down, expand our perception of time, and work with intention.

“Don’t Keep Your Day Job”

Host Cathy Heller spotlights creative entrepreneurs and experts, like Seth Godin, Mark Manson, and Angela Duckworth, and asks interviewees to share ways we can find more joy and purpose in life while making a living doing what we love. Episodes also pack healthy doses of the latest thinking on building a business, from disrupting the status quo to designing your creative path.

Sample Episode: Email has made a comeback in a big way. Heller talks with the co-founders of the seven-million-subscribers-strong, Oprah-approved e-news digest Daily Skimm, who reveal how they developed their millennial women-focused company, which now includes an app, book, and podcast (natch).

“Creative Pep Talk”

Creativity comes in ebbs and flows. In this podcast, host and illustrator Andy J. Miller hopes to spark more flows than ebbs as he sheds light on the intersection of creativity and business. Topics include influencer marketing for creatives, unlocking your creative biz potential, and approaching creativity and business with a healthy mindset.

Sample Episode: In “Starbucks Doesn’t Sell Coffee: This is the Secret to Unbelievable Growth,” Miller draws analogies and lessons for artists from our fave mass latte-maker, specifically, how to generate consistent income in your creative career and create art that sells.

“The Tim Ferriss Show”

Lifestyle design guru Ferriss, the bestselling author of “The 4-Hour Workweek,” chats with a variety of successful people, from Michael Pollan and LeBron James to Aisha Taylor and Cindy Eckert, sharing takeaways to help you live your best biz life.

Sample Episode: Ferriss extracts plucky business lessons from SoulCycle co-founder Julie Rice, who talks about her career journey, from launching the indoor cycling powerhouse to, later, co-working company WeWork, both of which have strong community-building components.