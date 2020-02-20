Hello, goodbye: The Rooftop and The Flat bow out, while newcomers arrive

Farewells and silver linings

The Rooftop in Crozet has shut its doors. The news came in a statement earlier this month from owners Kelley Tripp and Justin Van der Linde, who also own Smoked Kitchen & Tap. They announced that the restaurant—known for its Blue Ridge views, Parmesan fries, and an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch—was closed effective immediately. A new event space will take over the location in Piedmont Place. If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that it’s business as usual downstairs at Smoked Kitchen & Tap, where some of the best barbecue around still awaits.

Speaking of transitions, we have sad news for crepe-lovers: The Flat announced its closing in a social media post on February 10. We reported back in May that after going through several owners, the space was reopened by Elise Stewart after being offered for sale via tweet. The upside? Vu Noodles is already planning to move in, anticipating a spring opening.

Cheers to three!

That’s the number of Charlottesville bartenders that are included in the Top 100 World Class of 2020, an annual competition where bartenders fight for the title of best bartender in the country. Congratulations to Kerrie Pierce of Brasserie Saison and Rebecca Edwards and Steve Yang from Tavola.

Camp is not in session

Following vocal opposition from a number of residents, Champion Brewing Company recently abandoned plans to build a small brewery, called Camp Champion, at an empty church on Earlysville Road, citing struggles working with Albemarle County. Champion is looking for other sites for the brewery, this time outside the county. In other brew news, Skipping Rock Beer Co. will open in April in the former Hardywood Pilot Brewery & Taproom on West Main Street.

New restaurants at 5th Street Station

The new year brought a number of new restaurants to 5th Street Station: local eatery Kanak Indian Kitchen, and outposts of national chains BurgerFi and Wing Zone are all now open, bringing new flavors and options for guests. And that’s not all—several more restaurants are anticipated to open at 5th Street in the coming weeks and months.

Jazz and grits

Common House is welcoming guests on Saturday, February 22, from 10am-2pm for its Big Fat Jazz Brunch, where the Big Easy feeling will come to life with live music (starting at 11am) and festive fare served prix fixe, including fried okra Benedict, flaming bananas foster, and barbecue shrimp and grits. Reservations are required; adult tickets cost $25, and kids can join the fun for $12, plus tax and gratuity. 206 W. Market St., 566-0192

Fat Tuesday fixins

Wondering where to celebrate Mardi Gras? On Tuesday, February 25, from 5-11pm, Beer Run will feature a menu filled with classic New Orleans-inspired dishes like gumbo, po’ boys, muffulettas, and king cake. 156 Carlton Rd. Suite 203, 984-2337