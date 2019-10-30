First Fridays: November 1

ARTCHO festival makes art available to all

Home. It’s sweet. There’s no place like it. It’s where the heart is, and it’s where charity often begins.

“Moonrise,” by Laura Aldridge

The same can be said for this year’s ARTCHO festival, to take place this Saturday, November 2, at IX Art Park from 10:30am to 5:30pm.

ARTCHO’s goal is a simple one: to exhibit quality artwork at affordable, regular-folk prices, while raising money for a charity partner.

Participating artists donate a work of their choice for a silent auction, with proceeds this year benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, hence this year’s festival theme: home.

More than 50 local, national, and international artists have donated works this year, including Laura Aldridge, known for her watercolors of simplified Blue Ridge mountainscapes; Leslie Greiner, a collage artist with an eye for humor; Norma Geddes, stained glass artist; Frank Shepard, wood sculptor; Christina Osheim, ceramicist; and Gina Sobel, a local jeweler and musician who’s contributing to the day’s musical offerings as well.

A handful of artists will offer workshops throughout the day. Sigrid Eilertson will teach paper mache mask making, while Flame Bilyué will demonstrate how to use junk mail and art scraps to make small, textured relief paintings and jewelry. And Ken Nagakui, a potter who digs his own clay from the earth, will lead a workshop on Japanese hand-building pottery technique, which uses molds instead of a pottery wheel.

So whether you place a winning auction bid or not, ARTCHO’s a chance to add some new art to your home and make the place a little more your own. —Erin O’Hare

Openings

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative 209 Monticello Rd. “Tricontinental Acts of Solidarity,” an exhibit of posters, films, magazines, and more from one of the most significant solidarity movements of the 20th century. 6pm.

Chroma Projects Inside Vault Virginia, Third Street SE. “Archaeology of the Omnivore: Paintings from the Garden Soil,” featuring works by Beatrix Ost about her fascination with the emotional and psychological within the physical world. 5-7pm.

CitySpace 100 Fifth St. NE. “Eight Women, Eyes Open,” featuring work by Scheline Crutchfield, Chloe Raynor, Anne French, and others; and “Soliphilia,” a multi-artist, multimedia exhibit demonstrating a love of interconnected wild places in Virginia. 5:30-7:30pm.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery 118 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. “The Art of the Circle,” featuring Gillian Ruffa’s jewelry and textiles exploring symbolic representations of the circle. 6-8pm.

Eichner Studios Gallery 2035 Bond St. #120. A show of work by Sandra Lawrence and a number of local artists working in a variety of media. 6-8pm.

The Garage 100 E. Jefferson St. “Shop Talk,” highlighting the work of the Blanc Creatives team, including David Heins, Molly Schermer, Vu Nguyen, Sarah Schleer, Charles Lucien Feneux, Jacqui Stewart, Chad Coffman, and Sarah Grace Cheek. 5-7pm.

IX Art Park 522 Second St. SE. “ARTstache,” a multimedia collection of visual tributes to flavor savors and lip ticklers by Bernie McCabe, Todd Pope, Alex Brown, Justin Gaydos, and Henrik Jorgensen. 5-7pm.

Tatiana Yavorska-Antrobius at McGuffey Art Center

McGuffey Art Center 201 Second St. NW. In the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, “Garden of Eden,” oil and egg tempera works on linen canvas examining the fragility of the self and the soul, by Tatiana Yavorska-Antrobius; in the Downstairs North Hall Gallery, “Journey,” Lee Alter’s watercolor paintings reflecting a sense of presence, liberation, and freedom over the past two years; in the Downstairs South Hall Gallery, “Impermanence,” Heather Owens’ watercolor and mixed media show on the modern quest to create lasting marks on a rapidly changing world; in the Upstairs North Hall Gallery, “Off the Wall,” an exhibition of recent sculptures from UVA sculpture students; in the Upstairs South Hall Gallery, “Between 7 and 8,” a two-panel black and white projection of the space between moments in time, by Will Jones; and in the Red Shed, “Karen Eide: Art + Wonder,” a show of encaustic and mixed-media works. 5:30-7:30pm.

Mudhouse Coffee Roasters 213 W. Main St. “Mindscape Collection,” a show of work by Jaron White. 6-8pm.

New Dominion Bookshop 404 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. “The Art of Chris Butler,” an exhibition of paintings. 5-7pm.

Second Street Gallery 115 Second St. SE. In the Main Gallery, “Illuminations & Illusions,” a show of paintings and sculpture spanning more than four decades of Beatrix Ost’s career as a visual artist; and in the Dové Gallery, “The Slow Death of Rocks,” reverse painting on glass and sculpture by Doug Young. 5:30-7:30pm.

Doug Young at Second Street Gallery

Spring Street Boutique 107 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. “Virginia Winter Landscapes” featuring oil on canvas paintings by Deborah Brooks. 6-8pm.

Studio IX 969 Second St. SE. “Promises, Promises,” appropriated and collaged works by Aaron Terry examining, among other things, how truth is determined today in the media and how different cultures continue to respond to a post-Cold War global politic. 5:30-7:30pm.

Welcome Gallery 114 Third St. NE. “cloudwatching,” works on paper and sculpture by Anna Morgan, whose work comes from observing nature and the idiosyncrasies of life. 5-7:30pm.

WVTF Radio IQ 216 W. Water St. An exhibition of direct observations by Nancy Campa, inspired by the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. 5-7pm.

Chris Butler at New Dominion Bookshop

Other November shows

Albemarle County Circuit Court 501 E. Jefferson St. An exhibition of work by members of the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild.

Annie Gould Gallery 109 S. Main St., Gordonsville. “Color Notes,” featuring oil on linen paintings by Lee Halstead.

Buck Mountain Episcopal Church 4133 Earlysville Rd., Earlysville. Oil and pastel paintings by John Kozloski.

Carpediem Exhibit 1429 E. High St. A rotating, expanding multi-media exhibit of works by local, regional and out-of-state artists, including Kerney Rhoden. Reception November 3, 2-4pm.

Crozet Artisan Depot 5791 Three Notch’d Rd., Crozet. A show and sale of fabric handbags by Victoria Horner. Reception November 9, 2-4pm

The Fralin Museum of Art at UVA 155 Rugby Rd. “Asian Art from the Permanent and Select Private Collections,” through November 10; “Otherwise,” exploring the influence of LGBTQ+ artists; “Time to Get Ready: Fotografia Social”; “Of Women By Women,” through November 3; “Select Works from the Alan Groh-Buzz Miller Collection,” opening November 22; and “Oriforme” by Jean Arp.

The Gallery at Ebb & Flow 71 River Rd., Faber. “Golden Hours,” an exhibit of recent photographs by Jack Taggart. Opens November 9, 4-6pm.

Les Yeux du Monde 841 Wolf Trap Rd. “Field Days,” a show of Susan McAlister’s multi- media works initiated “out in the field,” with a closing reception November 3, 3-5pm; and “Dean Dass: Venus and the Moon,” opening November 9.

Piedmont Place 2025 Library Ave., Crozet. “Landscapes and More,” a show of work in a variety of media by members of the BozART Fine Art Collective.

Shenandoah Valley Art Center 122 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro. An exhibit of ceramic pottery by staff, students, and studio artists of the Make Waynesboro Clay Studio.

Summit Square Retirement Community 501 Oak Ave., Waynesboro. “Serenity,” featuring photography, watercolor, and mixed-media works by Terry Coffey, Gail Haile, Shirley Paul, and Juliette Swenson.

Susan Brodie at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian-Universalist

Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian-Universalist 717 Rugby Rd. “Water Like Memory,” featuring Susan Brodie’s paintings of the mystery of different bodies of water. Opens October 13, 11:30am.

