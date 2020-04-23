ARTS Pick: Virtual tour at The Fralin

Take a virtual tour of The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles. Courtesy of the Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia and Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of UVA. Take a virtual tour of The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles. Courtesy of the Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia and Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of UVA.
4/23/20 at 9:07 AM
A look inside: In January, The Fralin transported us to the land down under through its collaboration with the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection. “The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles” is a mesmerizing exhibition of 112 poles by 55 artists from remote communities in the northern region of Australia. With museums now closed for distancing, Kluge-Ruhe curator Henry Skerritt walks us through a video tour of the gallery, going deeper into the stories behind the intricately decorated poles “designed to guide the spirit of the deceased on its final journey.”

Ongoing. The Fralin Museum at the University of Virginia,  youtu.be/JhwrKeiw3eI.

