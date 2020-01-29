ARTS Pick: Twelfth Night

Arts


1/29/20 at 7:04 AM
Love and deception: Romance, comedy, and deceit come to the stage in the form of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, Twelfth Night. Directed by Jamie Virostko and featuring a talented ensemble, this intimate spin on the Bard’s twisted love triangle combines gender-fluidity with romantic chaos in a traditional yet pared-down production.

Through Saturday, February 15. $10-15, times vary. Gorilla Theater, 1717 Allied Ln. 233-4456.

Posted In:     Arts

