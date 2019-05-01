ARTS Pick: Todd Snider

Speaks volumes: Todd Snider has an impressive history with legendary musicians­­—his discovery by a member of Jimmy Buffett’s band led to a long kinship with John Prine (and helped shape Snider’s smart, witty folk tunes). So it’s perfectly natural that he would dream about Johnny Cash after a co-writing session with Loretta Lynn at Cash Cabin Studio, where the man in black recorded his later material. The dreams produced a song, “The Ghost of Johnny Cash,” about Lynn dancing with Cash’s ghost. Snider penned more tunes, brought in Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, and Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3 (there are no volumes one or two) came out in March.

Thursday 5/2. $25-48, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.