ARTS Pick: Todd Snider

Todd Snider plays from his latest release, Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3, at The Jefferson on Thursday. publicity photo Todd Snider plays from his latest release, Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3, at The Jefferson on Thursday. publicity photo
5/01/19 at 7:56 AM
Speaks volumes: Todd Snider has an impressive history with legendary musicians­­—his discovery by a member of Jimmy Buffett’s band led to a long kinship with John Prine (and helped shape Snider’s smart, witty folk tunes). So it’s perfectly natural that he would dream about Johnny Cash after a co-writing session with Loretta Lynn at Cash Cabin Studio, where the man in black recorded his later material. The dreams produced a song, “The Ghost of Johnny Cash,” about Lynn dancing with Cash’s ghost. Snider penned more tunes, brought in Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, and Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3 (there are no volumes one or two) came out in March.

Thursday 5/2. $25-48, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

