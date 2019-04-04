ARTS Pick: Time of Your Life

Funny not funny: Contemporary playwright Alan Ayckbourn weaves themes of domestic strife, family dysfunction, and a longing for lost love through the perspectives of three different couples in Time of Your Life. After a birthday toast to happy times, Gerry Stratton and his two sons split the narrative in a play that uses time travel—backward and forward—to reveal family dynamics that, despite being told through humor, leave the audience with a sense of sadness. Discretion is advised.

Through 4/7. $5, times vary. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.