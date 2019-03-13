ARTS Pick: The Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters’ combination of easy athleticism and circus-worthy moves elevates the team to a supernatural level on the basketball court. Since 2013, their sporty antics have led to entries in The Guinness Book of World Records, and in 2018 they added five new records, including: Most basketball under-the-leg tumbles in one minute (female), most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute, and most behind-the-back three-pointers in one minute.
ARTS Pick: Hello, Dolly!
Before Match.com and the like, we had matchmakers such as Dolly Gallagher-Levi, the exuberant leading lady in Hello, Dolly!. Arriving in New York City to assist Yonkers half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder in finding a new wife, Dolly works her way through one tricky escapade after another
ARTS Pick: Beppe Gambetta
Beppe Gambetta loves American roots music as much as the music of his native Italy, and he pairs the two in his mastery of the acoustic guitar. Gambetta has wooed fans worldwide with his intricate flatpicking style, open tuning, and fluid slides—a style that’s led to stage appearances with
ARTS Pick: Mumford & Sons
British folk-rock quartet Mumford & Sons makes no secret of taking inspiration from American bands. Since the days of pub gigs in West London, the group has practiced a modern blend of old-timey music and bluegrass, pioneered by bands like Old Crow Medicine Show. Marcus Mumford credits the
For the win: Live Arts fields teen angst in soccer drama The Wolves
When you think of teenage girls, what do you picture? Perhaps you think of your own fast-talking children or your experience in high school. Or maybe you default to cliques and clichés: prom queens and geeks, victims and villains. In its latest production, a Pulitzer Prize- nominated play by
Movable type: Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. gathers community voices with his letterpress
It was freezing cold, slick, and raining sideways the fall night that letterpress printer Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. spoke about his work at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. It was a small crowd, maybe due to the weather, says Maggie Guggenheimer, director of external relations
Album reviews: Faux Ferocious, The Cowboys, Good Dog Nigel, and Yola
Faux Ferocious Pretty Groovy (Burger) When this Tennessee quartet played a C’ville house party back in 2012, they absolutely tore it up—apologies if you were there and I yowled in your face about the spirit of rock and roll. Faux Ferocious kicks out punky jams and bluesy boogie grooves and is
ARTS Pick: Blue Highway
The three-way harmonies and tight musicianship of Blue Highway have earned it 25 IBMA Awards, six SPBGMA Awards, one Dove Award, and three Grammy nominations in the 20 years since the band formed in Kingsport, Tennessee. The group’s legacy has come full circle with the addition of its newest
Crazy good: Isabelle Huppert steals the show in Greta
It’s a thin line between glorious camp and total trainwreck, and Neil Jordan’s Greta may be the new gold standard for the former. A storyline that wouldn’t be out of place in a Lifetime original is elevated by the clear delight of Jordan, his crew, and the top-shelf cast bringing their
ARTS Pick: BANFF Mountain Film Festival
Get the thrill of an outdoor adventure while staying warm and comfy at the BANFF Mountain Film Festival. Filmed in spectacular locations around the planet, BANFF’s lineup of impossible climbs, extreme bike rides, dramatic free falls, and environmental eye-openers, which range from five to 45
ARTS Pick: Sean McConnell
Growing up with musician parents made songwriting a natural part of life for Sean McConnell, who penned his first song at age 10. That one didn’t make it to the recording studio, but others he’s written have been put out by Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts, Meat Loaf, Jake Owen,
ARTS Pick: Cinderella
Charlottesville Ballet’s Cinderella finds the fairy tale’s cast of characters lacing up their slippers for a production accompanied by Prokofiev’s famous score. Thirty professional artists from Charlottesville and around the world come together to dance through the classic romance filled with
ARTS Pick: Tracy Howe, Rev. Sekou, and The Nashville Freedom Fighters
New trails: Tracy Howe’s social gospel soul album Things That Grow honors marginalized communities while celebrating beauty and resilience. Tracks like “Frack Me” and “Our Strength” are rallying cries against misogyny and predatory capitalism, and “Bury Me,” a protest song about white
ARTS Pick: Mojo Parker
Amped up: With his acoustic duo Parker & Gray, Staunton-based vocalist and guitarist Daniel Parker took home a first-place award for Best Solo/Duo in the River City Blues Society of Richmond’s Blues Challenge in 2017, and made the semifinals at the 2016 International Blues Challenge in
March gallery shows
The first unit Francesca Grazioli’s American studies class tackled was one on the history of Confederate statues “and how they affect surrounding communities,” says the St. Anne’s-Belfield junior. Impressed by how her classmates engaged in these difficult conversations, “especially in the
ARTS Pick: Stick Fly
Cross examination: In Lydia R. Diamond’s Stick Fly, tension builds over the course of a weekend family getaway to Martha’s Vineyard, where debates about race and privilege cause destructive secrets to be revealed. Director Jennifer L. Nelson says she appreciates the play’s focus on a segment of
Focused fortitude: Jodi Cobb looks at life behind the lens
Photojournalist Jodi Cobb is one of those rare people who walks toward danger. And when she meets it, she usually introduces herself. “I’ve never disguised myself or misrepresented what I was doing,” says Cobb. “I even introduced myself as a National Geographic photographer to the most
Picture stories: Deborah Willis merges two collections at the Jefferson School
Deborah Willis has never been far from a camera. Her father was a photographer, and he documented many things, including frequent visits the family made from their home in Philadelphia to Virginia. Willis’ father grew up in Orange County, and they made trips to Charlottesville, Louisa,
Conscious comic: Hari Kondabolu brings hilarity to an age of anxiety
Fourteen years ago, Hari Kondabolu thought a career in stand-up comedy was impossible. “In 2004, 2005… South Asian stand-up didn’t seem realistic,” he says. “I couldn’t imagine anyone wanted me to do that.” Though Aziz Ansari and Mindy Kaling were rising stars, there were few popular South
Restorative justice: Vanessa German’s art celebrates black lives
Vanessa German grew up in Los Angeles in a creative household, wearing clothes her artist mother made, writing stories, and crafting creations from the scrap materials her mom laid out on the dining room table for her and her siblings. “We were makers as a way of life,” says German, the 2018
Golden rules: Houndmouth applies folk-rock ethos to the digital age on latest release
Across two LPs and five years of nonstop touring, Houndmouth made a name for itself as a troupe of sonic time travelers. After performing at SXSW in 2012, the Indiana band signed to Rough Trade Records and dropped its debut album, From the Hills Below the City, the following year. Full of