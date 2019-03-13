ARTS Pick: The Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters’ combination of easy athleticism and circus-worthy moves elevates the team to a supernatural level on the basketball court. Since 2013, their sporty antics have led to entries in The Guinness Book of World Records, and in 2018 they added five new records, including: Most basketball under-the-leg tumbles in one minute (female), most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute, and most behind-the-back three-pointers in one minute.

Friday, March 15. $28-106, 7pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 888-JPJ-TIXS.