ARTS Pick: The Glass Menagerie

Austin Bouchard as Jim and Crystal Day as Laura in Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie at Gorilla Theater. Image: Jack Rakes Austin Bouchard as Jim and Crystal Day as Laura in Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie at Gorilla Theater. Image: Jack Rakes
5/01/19 at 8:00 AM
Stark vision: Tennessee Williams arrived as a playwright when The Glass Menagerie premiered in Chicago in 1944, and then quickly moved to Broadway where it won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award in 1945. Williams’ semi-autobiographical story of a struggling family, set in a St. Louis apartment, gets a stripped-down black box treatment by director Kendall Aiguier Stewart, who “highlights the bare bones of this classically constructed modern masterpiece.”

Through 5/11. $10-15, times vary. Gorilla Theater, 1717 Allied Ln. gorillatheaterproductions.com.

