ARTS Pick: The Flamin’ Groovies

Shake it away: Under the radar since their formation at the height of the acid scene in the ’60s, San Francisco’s The Flamin’ Groovies are still delivering the edgy rock ‘n’ roll that circumvented the psychedelia of the day to find a lasting cult following. The band is touring on its 50-plus year catalog, ranging from garagey guitar attacks to stylized power pop, and fans can expect favorites such as “Teenage Head,” “Slow Death,” and “Shake Some Action.”

Thursday, October 31. , 7:45pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590. $18-20 , 7:45pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.