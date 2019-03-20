ARTS Pick: The Currys

The Currys play the Southern on Saturday. Publicity image. The Currys play the Southern on Saturday. Publicity image.
3/20/19 at 2:54 PM

Staying on the tracks: In January, the Charlottesville-by-way-of-Florida act The Currys announced: “After years of writing, rewriting, arguing, rewriting again, arguing again, performing, recording, traveling, and recording some more…we are finally able to announce the release of our third full-length album.” The group celebrates This Side of the Glass with a performance that includes opening sets from Steve Everett and Matthew Fowler.

Saturday 3/23. $12-14, 8pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

