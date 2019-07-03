ARTS Pick: Six Foot Ceilings

Indie rewind: No longer confined to the house party basements that inspired its name, Six Foot Ceilings is moving up. The local band gives in to nostalgia but always with an indie tonal twist, offering everything from a moody “Hit Me Baby One More Time” to a haunting “Cry Me a River.” But don’t fret, Six Foot Ceilings has fresh songs of its own—the tempo-pushing electric original “Shoot the Moon” helped the group win the 2019 C’ville Battle of the Bands and earn an opening at Rawk Fest 2019.

Wednesday 7/3. $7, 8pm, The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.