ARTS Pick: Rick Price

A musical life: Growing up as part of a family band in rural Australia, Rick Price has spent his life in music. Early in his solo career, Price’s catchy pop songs were inescapable on Top 40 radio stations down under. In the ’90s he won Australia’s song of the year and appeared on “Good Morning America” to play his love ballad “Heaven Knows.” A move to Nashville in 2009 brought an exploration of soul and gospel, with Price playing every instrument on some of his newer records. In 2017, he and longtime friend Jack Jones put out an album of ’60s covers called California Dreaming that landed him back in the top 10 on Aussie charts.

Friday 7/19. $10-12, 8pm. The Front Porch. 221 E. Water St. 806-7092.