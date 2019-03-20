ARTS Pick: Restroy

3/20/19 at 2:47 PM

Monsters of jazz: Led by former Charlottesville resident and current Chicagoan Christopher Dammann on upright bass, Restroy is a jazz sextet that combines electronic and acoustic resources to create a “traditional experimental” sound that’s endlessly rewarding. Also from the fertile Chicago jazz scene, James Davis supplies most of the melodic material on trumpet, and erstwhile Pharoah Sanders/Sun Ra drummer Avreeayl Ra is, predictably, a monster. Atmosphere comes via Charlottesville’s Kevin Davis on cello, and Paul Giallorenzo and Mabel Kwan on various keyboards.

Monday 3/25. $10-15, 7pm. The Bridge PAI. 209 Monticello Rd. 249-6191.

