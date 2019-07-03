ARTS Pick: Pure Formalism

7/03/19 at 12:47 PM
Celluloid hero: In defining its summer film series Pure Formalism, The Bridge PAI states, “In the spirit of Stan Brakhage, we stand face-to-face with the image itself—and absorb.” Brakhage was a highly influential experimental filmmaker whose career spanned five decades beginning in the ’50s. His six-minute short The Dante Quartet, a silent film of images painted directly onto the frames, will be screened along with eight other historic and contemporary works—some of them local.

Wednesday 7/3 Free. 8pm. The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, 209 Monticello Rd. 984-5669.

 

