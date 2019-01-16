ARTS Pick: Peter and the Wolf

The award-winning Charlottesville High School Orchestra String Ensemble breaks out of an academic setting to put a new twist on a classic fairy tale. Directed by Laura Mulligan Thomas (right), the ensemble’s rendition of Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf is accompanied by narration from filmmaker and author Jamie Bernstein (daughter of the legendary Leonard Bernstein), who will meet audience members and sign her book, Famous Father Girl, following the performance. The event includes an instrument “petting zoo,” where audience members can see how they size up next to a double bass.

Sunday, January 20. $12-75 , 3pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.