ARTS Pick: Paul Koors Band

Dr. Paul Koors died of an undetected heart condition shortly after completing his first album. His friends play some of his songs at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall on Saturday. Dr. Paul Koors died of an undetected heart condition shortly after completing his first album. His friends play some of his songs at The Southern Cafe and Music Hall on Saturday.
10/08/19 at 7:07 AM
Paul’s passion: Doctor Paul Koors was just beginning to make his musical talents known when he died tragically of an undetected heart condition at age 38. The ear, nose, and throat surgeon, who’d connected with musician Greg Howard during his residency at UVA, had just recorded a second album of country-tinged rock songs before his death. Howard honored his friend by mixing the album, which he titled, Make a Man, the Unfinished Life of Paul Koors, and he will perform it with a band of all-star locals featuring Peyton Tochterman, James McLaughlin, and Justin Esposito at the Paul Koors Foundation benefit concert. “His songs are thought-provoking and fun. He can’t play them
for you, so we must,” says Howard.

Saturday, October 12. $30-35, 8pm. The Southern Café & Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

